Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has liberated 2,434 sq km of land in current offensive

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:35 IST
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has liberated 2,434 sq km of land in current offensive
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have liberated a total of 2,434 square km (940 square miles) and 96 settlements in the east of the country in their latest offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy also said that in the last week alone, Kyiv's forces had taken 776 sq km (300 square miles) and 29 settlements in the east of the country. On Thursday, he said more than 500 square km (190 square miles) had been recaptured in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan; Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022