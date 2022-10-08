Zelenskiy: Ukraine has liberated 2,434 sq km of land in current offensive

Ukrainian forces have liberated a total of 2,434 square km (940 square miles) and 96 settlements in the east of the country in their latest offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy also said that in the last week alone, Kyiv's forces had taken 776 sq km (300 square miles) and 29 settlements in the east of the country. On Thursday, he said more than 500 square km (190 square miles) had been recaptured in the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)