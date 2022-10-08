9-year-old boy apprehended for sacrilege in Hoshiarpur

A nine-year-old boy was apprehended on Friday on the charge of desecrating a religious text in a village here, police said.

Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk said granthi of the gurdwara in village Bishanpur Tarsem Singh noticed some torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib on October 5.

He immediately informed gurdwara committee president Amarjit Singh about it, the police official said, adding that CCTV footage showed a boy tearing the pages.

The boy was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to a local 'bal sudhar ghar'. Further investigation is underway, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)