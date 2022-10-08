IMF board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine -sources
08-10-2022
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday approved Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding to help the country sustain its economy as it battles Russia's invasion, two sources familiar with the decision said.
The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages.
