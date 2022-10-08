Left Menu

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS seize Rs 360 cr worth heroin from Pakistani boat off state coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 09:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad have seized heroin worth Rs 360 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast, an official said on Saturday.

The CG and ATS personnel seized the boat Al Sakar which had 50 kg heroin on board, in the Arabian Sea, the official said.

The boat had six crew members and is being brought to the state's Jakhau port for further investigation, the official said.

