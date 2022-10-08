Man kills elder brother in Maha village

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Chamilpada village in Jawhar taluka, they said.

The accused, identified as Nivrutti Vaze killed his 21-year-old brother Pankaj when the latter was going to work. The accused attacked him with a sickle, in which he died on the spot, an official of Jawhar police station said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, who has gone absconding. The motive behind the murder is not known yet, he said.

