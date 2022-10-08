Left Menu

Man kills elder brother in Maha village

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-10-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 10:36 IST
Man kills elder brother in Maha village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Chamilpada village in Jawhar taluka, they said.

The accused, identified as Nivrutti Vaze killed his 21-year-old brother Pankaj when the latter was going to work. The accused attacked him with a sickle, in which he died on the spot, an official of Jawhar police station said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, who has gone absconding. The motive behind the murder is not known yet, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

