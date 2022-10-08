Left Menu

Punjab Police busts cross-border arms smuggling module, arrests four

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:11 IST
Punjab Police on Saturday said it had busted a cross-border drone-based arms smuggling module and arrested four persons with a huge cache of sophisticated firearms, thwarting designs of Pakistan's ISI to create disturbance in the state.

''Counter Intelligence of #PunjabPolice in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation busts another cross border drone-based arms smuggling module and arrested 4 persons with huge catche of sophisticated firearms thwarting designs of Pakistan ISI to create disturbance in Punjab,'' Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

He said the operation, an effort to make Punjab secure and safe, was a major blow to the smuggling network.

One MP-4 rifle, 17 pistols, 10 magazines, 700-plus rounds of ammunition, Rs 1.1 crore in Indian currency and 500 gram heroin was seized from the accused, Yadav added.

On Tuesday, Punjab Police had claimed to have busted two terror modules operated by gangsters/terrorists based abroad and backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), recovering arms and ammunition from two operatives. On Sunday, the police said it had busted an ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of two operatives from Chamkaur Sahib area.

The arrests come after the police recovered a sophisticated AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 60 live cartridges from Arifke village in Ferozepur last week.

Investigations had revealed that the consignment was dropped using a drone on the directions of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala, Yadav had said earlier.

