Left Menu

Teenage boy rapes girl child in Gurugram, sent to correctional home

A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping an around 4-year-old girl in Sector 52 area, police said on Saturday.He was booked under POCSO Act at Badshahpur Police Station, said police.The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:09 IST
Teenage boy rapes girl child in Gurugram, sent to correctional home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping an around 4-year-old girl in Sector 52 area, police said on Saturday.

He was booked under POCSO Act at Badshahpur Police Station, said police.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad. According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the incident happened Tuesday when she was away at work and her daughter alone at the home.

In the evening when her daughter was playing outside, the boy lured her on some pretext and took her to him room where he raped her, she said in her complaint, according to police. "When I returned home late in the evening, I found my daughter in a bad condition and took her to a hospital when she complained of pain in abdomen. When I insisted she told me that a boy from neighbourhood raped her.

"My daughter is in trauma and I was shocked when she told me that the boy even urinated in her mouth which caused a stomach infection. I want strict action against the him," she said. The girl is admitted in a hospital and she is reportedly stable now.

An FIR was registered under Section 6 of POCSO Act on Wednesday, said police. "The boy is around 15 years old. We produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad. While a probe is underway," said Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022