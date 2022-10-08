Left Menu

Iran rights group says security forces fire at protesters in Kurdish cities

An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:09 IST
Iran rights group says security forces fire at protesters in Kurdish cities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas.

The widely followed Tavsir1500 Twitter account also reported shootings at protesters in the two northwestern Kurdish cities. Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests which erupted after last month's death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman from Saqez who had been arrested for "inappropriate attire".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022