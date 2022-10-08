Iran rights group says security forces fire at protesters in Kurdish cities
An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.
An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas.
The widely followed Tavsir1500 Twitter account also reported shootings at protesters in the two northwestern Kurdish cities. Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests which erupted after last month's death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman from Saqez who had been arrested for "inappropriate attire".
