Maha: Man held for chain-snatching in Palghar

A repeat offender has been arrested for allegedly snatching a chain worth Rs 2.2 lakh from a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Virar area of the district on October 3, when the accused who was on a motorcycle snatched a chain from a woman's neck and fled, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area and intelligence inputs, the police tracked down the 45-year-old accused, who is a resident of Mahapoli in Bhiwandi.

The police have seized a motorcycle, helmet and other items worth Rs 74,550 from the arrested man, the official added.

According to the police, several offences were registered against the accused at Virar, Arnala coastal and Kharghar police stations and he has 10 cases of thefts to his name at Nerul, Kharghar and Panvel police stations.

