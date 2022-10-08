Thane man cheated of Rs 3 lakh by group that promised to give him US dollars

Left Menu

A medical shop owner has been cheated of Rs 3 lakh allegedly by a group of persons who had promised to give him United States dollars, a Thane police official said on Saturday.The accused came to the mans shop to buy medicines recently, struck up a conversation and then offered to give him US dollars in exchange for Indian currency, the Mumbra police station official said.The man was given a bag after he handed over the accused, including a woman, Rs 3 lakh at a spot in Diva.

A medical shop owner has been cheated of Rs 3 lakh allegedly by a group of persons who had promised to give him United States dollars, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

The accused came to the man's shop to buy medicines recently, struck up a conversation and then offered to give him US dollars in exchange for Indian currency, the Mumbra police station official said.

''The man was given a bag after he handed over the accused, including a woman, Rs 3 lakh at a spot in Diva. However, later he found the bag contained just scrap paper instead of the promised 1,673 USD notes,'' he said.

''The modus operandi is the same as the one used to cheat an autorickshaw driver some days ago. We are probing if the two cases are linked. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he added.

