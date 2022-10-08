Man drowns while fishing in UP pond

A man drowned in a pond while fishing here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said, ''One Kanwar Pal of Gadewra village under Fatehpur police station area had gone to a nearby pond for fishing on Friday. He fell into the pond and drowned.'' The police with the help of the locals recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Police are probing the matter.

