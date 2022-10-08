Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Mumbai
A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said.
There were no reports of anyone getting injured and fire-fighting operation was underway, he said.
