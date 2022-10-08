More than 2,600 posts vacant in Raigad Zilla Parishad

More than 2,600 posts are vacant in the Raigad Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, including 1,502 and 556 in the education and health departments, respectively, an official said on Saturday.

The ZP has 11 sections that cater to the work of 15 talukas, 15 panchayat samitis and 810 gram panchayats, he added.

''There are 2,671 posts vacant in Raigad ZP. These include departments like finance, public works, water supply, agriculture, animal husbandry, health and education. The highest vacancy of 2,090 posts is in Class C,'' he said.

