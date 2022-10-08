Man commits suicide with married lover in Rajasthan village

A man and his alleged lover were found dead in fields in Didwari village of Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday. According to them, the two committed suicide consuming poison.

A suicide note recovered from the man said that two loved each other and knew each other since 2015.

The dead couple was identified as Gajendra, 22, and Diya, 25.

Gajendra was preparing for competitive exams whereas the woman was married to a man with whom she had two children. The woman had got married five years ago, Kumher Police Station SHO Himanshu Singh said.

He said that the post mortem of the bodies have been conducted and the process to hand them over to their family members is underway.

Singh said that even though prima facie poison seems to be the reason behind their death, the exact reason will be known in the post mortem report.

