Punjab: Gangster arrested after police encounter in Batala area     

A gangster was arrested here after he tried to escape by hiding in the fields following an encounter with police in a village in the Batala area, officials said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Satinder Singh said he opened several rounds of fire at the police party and was injured when cops returned fire.

''Gangster Ranjodh Singh has been arrested. Two pistols have been seized from him,'' he said.

The field where Ranjodh had hidden was cordoned off and a search operation was started. He was asked to surrender first, but when he did not pay heed the police moved in and arrested him.

The entire operation lasted three to four hours, police said.

He said Ranjodh Singh has eight to nine cases against him which have been registered by the police in the Amritsar Rural area. ''Recently, two cases under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) were also registered against him by Batala police recently,'' he said.

Giving details of how the gangster was tracked, SSP said they had inputs and besides this, police have launched a special operation against criminals and gangsters and on Saturday they were conducting this drive in the area. He had left the house and the police chased him. When he found that the police were chasing him he abandoned his motorcycle on the road and opened fire and escaped into the fields, said the SSP.

After this police returned the fire and he sustained injury and has been given medical treatment, he said.

He said no police personnel was injured when the gangster opened several rounds of fire.

SSP said they will gather details about other co-accused from Amritsar Rural police where the gangster is facing most cases and with which gang he has been associated.

