Mumbai: Two retired cops, five others booked for trapping MHADA officer in false case

An offence has been registered against seven persons, including two retired officers of the Mumbai police, for allegedly trapping a MHADA officer in a false case of cheating and getting him arrested, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the Khar police on Monday registered an offence against seven persons, including two retired police officers and an inspector with the Economic Offences Wing, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the police officials arrested him in a fake case of cheating in 2018 by submitting fabricated documents in court with the help of fake witnesses, he said.

The complainant claimed that he spent two months in jail after the FIR was registered against him in the fake case of duping people on pretext of providing MHADA flats at cheaper rates, the official said.

A case under sections 182 (giving false information), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 196 (using evidence known to be false), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure, 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the seven accused, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

