Entrepreneurship schemes: Raigad collector asks banks why loan proposals are being rejected

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 08-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 16:20 IST
The Raigad administration in Maharashtra on Saturday asked banks to check why so many proposals for loans to start businesses have been rejected in the district.

An official said banks, which are mandated to disburse loans up to a limit of Rs 50 lakh under various state government schemes to promote entrepreneurship, have refused 318 of the 746 proposals submitted to them.

''Only 107 proposals have been sanctioned and 321 are pending. Collector Mahendra Kalyankar chaired a meeting on the issue and asked banks to ensure more people get loans under these schemes,'' the official added.

