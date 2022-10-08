Russia names new commander of forces engaged in Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry has named General Sergei Surovikin as the new overall commander of Russian forces engaged in Ukraine, it said in a statement on Saturday. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of Russia's five military regions.
