Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh destroyed in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-10-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 18:53 IST
Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh destroyed in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

Drugs worth Rs 35.98 lakh were destroyed in Kohima on Saturday, police said.

Among the drugs burnt at the premises of the Kohima SP office were 374 kg of ganja, 15 kg of raw opium and 350 gram of heroin, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the destruction virtually from Guwahati, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Vitoshe K Sumi said.

Government and police officers, representatives of churches and different colonies were present at the SP office during the destruction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022