Fire breaks out at 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area, nobody injured

As many as 33 persons were rescued after a major fire broke out at a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The fire at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar was doused after three hours and there were no reports of anyone getting injured, he said. The fire brigade received a call about the fire around 2.43 pm and it was completely doused by 5.50 pm, the official added.

The flames were confined to electrical wiring, garbage and dumped household materials inside an open duct extending from the ground to the top floor and the wooden door at the terrace level, he said.

It was a basement-plus-stilt-plus-12 storied building, as per the official.

The staircase was filled with smoke and fire brigade personnel rescued 33 persons including some who were stranded on ledges outside the windows, he said. Two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker took part in the dousing operation. The exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)