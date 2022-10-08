Left Menu

Maha: Man stabbed to death by friend over monetary dispute in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:10 IST
A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend over a dispute about money in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the victim Bipin Shailendrakumar Dubey was found dead at his friend's house, an official of Kolshewadi police station said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a hunt had been launched for the absconding accused, he said.

The victim had left home for work around 8.30 am and his brother received a call in the afternoon that he had been found dead at Pandey's house, the official said.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and a finger of his right hand had been chopped off, he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that there was a dispute between the victim and the accused over some monetary transaction, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

