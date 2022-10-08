Maha: Two girls drown in reservoir in Latur

Two minor sisters drowned in a reservoir at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Anantwadi village of Deoni tehsil on Friday evening, an official said.

Kalpana Laxman Pawar (15) and her sister Shilpa (12), residents of Dhanegaon Tanda, were returning home from their farm when they drowned, he said.

The girls had gone to the farm to bring grass for cattle in the afternoon, and when they didn't return home till evening, their family started searching for them, the official said.

The bodies of the girls were found floating in the reservoir, he said.

