2 get 25 years in jail for child abuse

In two separate cases, two persons have sentenced to imprisonment for 25 years each under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The trial in both the cases was conducted by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Gadag, and the cases are from the Betageri police station limits in the district.

In one case, Venkatesh Doddashivappa Shavi was accused of abducting a 12-year-old by enticing her with a Rs 20 currency note. The girl was on her way to a Ganesh Chaturti celebration in 2019 when the accused took her to an abandoned building and committed the crime. The charge-sheet in the case was filed on October 25, 2019 by the Betageri police.

The Sessions court found the accused guilty of the offences and sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. He would undergo additional three years imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. The court directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) also to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh for the rehabilitation, education and medical expenses of the girl.

In the other case, Mallayya Madara from Nagasamudra village was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl on her way to a shop to buy a notebook when the accused took her away and committed the crime. This incident dates from early 2019 and the charge-sheet in this case was filed before the trial court on January 7, 2019.

In this case, the trial court found the accused guilty of the alleged offences and sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay Rs.1.1 as fine payable to the victim, and the NALSA has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim girl. Public prosecutor Amaresha Hiremath led the trial in both the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)