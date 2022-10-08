12 held from across India for duping people by creating fake websites of reputed firms

Twelve people have been arrested from across the country in four separate operations for allegedly duping people by creating fake websites and email IDs of leading firms, police said on Saturday. Police said a company filed a complaint alleging that some people had created a website and email IDs containing the domain name of the firm. The company alleged that the accused were posing as officials of their firm and cheating people, they said. The police launched a probe and nabbed seven people, officials said. The accused have been identified as Shammi Alam Khan, Atul Dixit and Prem Dutt, all three residents of Delhi, and Sardar Amit Singh, Monu Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary and Gopal Kumar, all residents of Bihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said. Referring to similar incident, police said another firm approached the police, alleging that accused were collecting money from people by creating their company's fake website, police said. The police launched an investigation and arrested Priyansh Yadav from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Gautam said. In the third operation, yet another company claimed that some people, through various domain names and websites, approached people and lured them by offering them distributorship of the firm, police said. In this operation, the police arrested two accused persons -- Kusum and Neelam from Delhi, the DCP said. A fourth firm also approached the police and complained that the accused approached people by sending them e-mails, messages and calls and claimed to offer financial services provided by their company, police said. To lend credibility to their claims, the accused also shared fake employee IDs and approval letters bearing the company's marks with the victims, police said. After launching a probe, the police arrested two men -- Mohammad Sami Shaikh and Sohaeb Abdulwafa Siddiqui -- from Mumbai, the DCP said.

