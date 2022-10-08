`Govinda' injured during Gokulashtami festival dies during treatment; second such death in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man who had been injured after falling from a human pyramid during the Gokulashtami festival in August died during treatment here on Saturday, police said.

This was the second death of a `Govinda' injured in the city during the festival celebrated on August 19 this year.

Prathamesh Sawant, who worked as a food delivery boy, was being treated at the civic-run KEM Hospital after he fell from the seventh tier of a pyramid formed by a Govinda troupe at a Dahi Handi event in Ghatkopar area. Sawant, who was an orphan, had been brought up by his maternal aunt, a police official said. The doctors declared him dead on Saturday, he added.

Across Maharashtra, competing Govinda troupes build pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk or curd suspended high above the ground as part of Gokulashtami (Krishna Janmashtami) festivities.

Participants falling from heights and suffering injuries is common during the festival. As many as 111 Govindas were injured in the city this year, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data.

Earlier, Sandesh Dalvi (24) had succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in Vile Parle on August 22, three days after he fell during the formation of a pyramid. Vile Parle police had arrested the organiser of the event for not making adequate safety arrangements.

''We have sent the report about Prathamesh Sawant's death to the Pant Nagar police station. They will take further action,'' said an official of the Bhoiwada police station.

