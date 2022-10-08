Left Menu

President Murmu greets citizens on Milad-un-Nabi

May we get inspiration from the life of Hazrat Muhammad and take a pledge to continue striving for the progress of our country by living in mutual harmony, Murmu was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated: 08-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:18 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens on Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

''On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,” she said in her message.

Prophet Muhammad gave the message of kindness, simplicity and service to humanity to the world, the president said. “His message inspires each of us to move forward on the path of harmony and fraternity. May we get inspiration from the life of Hazrat Muhammad and take a pledge to continue striving for the progress of our country by living in mutual harmony,” Murmu was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

