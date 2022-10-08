Left Menu

Body of man found in Delhi's Ghazipur, police search for murder accused

He was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Priyanka Kashyap said.The deceased was identified as Anand, a resident of Mandawali.A case under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered and investigation taken up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:45 IST
A 24-year-old man was found dead with injury marks on his face and forehead in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Saturday.

Police had received information that a person was lying unconscious in Ghazipur Dairy Farm, they said.

After reaching the spot, a person having injuries on his forehead and face was found lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The deceased was identified as Anand, a resident of Mandawali.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and investigation taken up. The accused has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him, the DCP said.

