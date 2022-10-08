Seven booked in Thane for cheating investors of Rs 44 lakh
Seven staffers of a financial firm have been booked for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 44 lakh, a Thane police official said on Saturday.
The firm accepted deposits promising high returns and failed to disburse money between 2020 and 2021, the Naupada police station official said.
They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, though no arrest has been made so far, he said.
