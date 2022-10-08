Left Menu

Miscreants pour acid on face and leg of man sleeping at Daltonganj railway station

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:41 IST
Miscreants pour acid on face and leg of man sleeping at Daltonganj railway station
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants poured acid on the face and leg of a man while he was sleeping near the enquiry counter of Daltonganj railway station, a police officer said on Saturday.

Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police, Daltonganj, Prem Prakash Prasad said Sunil Kumar Yadav (24) was sleeping beside the enquiry counter when some liquid was poured on his face and leg on Friday night.

''As the place of occurrence was beyond the purview of the the CCTV cameras, we have registered a case against unknown persons and began an investigation,'' Prasad said.

The OC said Yadav too was unable to narrate the incident clearly.

Yadav, who lives in Kandu Mohalla with his family returned home post preliminary treatment but his family members on Saturday rushed him to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in Medininagar, about 165 km from Ranchi, after his face became blackened and he sustained grievous leg injury.

The GRP officer said Yadav along with three friends had been to Barwadih and slept in the railway station on his return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022