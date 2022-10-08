Man, his friends injured after being shot during scuffle in southeast Delhi

Two friends were shot in the leg after an argument with another group outside a hotel in southwest Delhi's Kakrola Housing Complex area on Saturday, police said.

According to police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, information regarding firing at a hotel in Kakrola Housing Complex was received at Dwarka North police station.

The complainant, Gaurav Sharma, said he had booked the hotel on Friday to celebrate his birthday. Around 1.30 am, he and his four friends were returning to the hotel after having dinner, a senior police officer said.

His friends reached the hotel before him. When he reached there, he saw that three people were arguing with his friend Vinay at the reception, police said.

On mediation, one person from the other group was sent inside the room and two of them along with Sharma and his friend Sunil came out of the hotel where they had a scuffle in which Sunil and Sharma suffered gunshot injuries in their legs, the officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

In another incident, police received a complaint on Friday around 9.30 pm about an alleged incident of loot in Karol Bagh area.

Around 8.50 pm, five or six armed assailants barged into a mobile accessories shop located on Arya Samaj Road and took away Rs 1.5 crore from the shop's counter, police said citing the complaint.

A case under sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Karol Bagh police station and investigation is underway, they added.