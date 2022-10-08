Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area

As many as six people were admitted to hospital after a major fire broke out at a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The fire at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar was doused after three hours.

Six people including three women were admitted to hospital due to suffocation and their condition was stable, the fire brigade official said. The fire brigade received a call around 2.43 pm and the flames were completely doused by 5.50 pm, the official added.

The fire was confined to electrical wiring, garbage and dumped household materials inside an open duct extending from the ground to the top floor and the wooden door at the terrace level, he said.

It was a basement-plus-stilt-plus-12 storied building, as per the official.

The staircase was filled with smoke and fire brigade personnel rescued 33 persons including some who were stranded on ledges outside the windows, he said.

Two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker took part in the dousing operation.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

