Man arrested for raping, impregnating minor in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:01 IST
Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a factory worker for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl, officials said.

The 49-year-old accused Noor Mohammad, a native of Bihar, had allegedly raped the minor twice in the last six months and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, they said.

The complained of abdomen pain on Thursday after which her mother took her to a hospital where she was informed that her daughter was pregnant. She then lodged a police complaint.

According to the complaint, Mohammad lived in a rented accommodation near the victim's house and often bought groceries from her mother's shop.

The victim had gone to deliver groceries to the accused's house when he raped her, police said citing the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mohammad under Section 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday evening.

The accused has confessed to the crime and was produced in a city court on Saturday that sent him to judicial custody, police said.

Meanwhile, the team of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is counselling the girl, they said.

