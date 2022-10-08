Left Menu

Four held with illegal firecrackers in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:23 IST
Four held with illegal firecrackers in UP's Sultanpur
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested with explosive material and illegal firecrackers on Saturday during an ongoing campaign in view of the upcoming Diwali festival, police said.

Based on specific input, a police team involved in the campaign carried out a search in Dehat Kotwali police station area and nabbed four people with firecrackers, semi-finished firecrackers and other material, Station House Officer (SHO) Shivakant Tripathi said.

Ten sacks of illegal firecrackers, another two of semi-finished ones, 700 grams of gunpowder, 90 kilograms of flammable mix, 10 kilograms of yellow powder, 55 grams of flammable powder were among the items recovered from the arrested people, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022