Four held with illegal firecrackers in UP's Sultanpur

Four people were arrested with explosive material and illegal firecrackers on Saturday during an ongoing campaign in view of the upcoming Diwali festival, police said.

Based on specific input, a police team involved in the campaign carried out a search in Dehat Kotwali police station area and nabbed four people with firecrackers, semi-finished firecrackers and other material, Station House Officer (SHO) Shivakant Tripathi said.

Ten sacks of illegal firecrackers, another two of semi-finished ones, 700 grams of gunpowder, 90 kilograms of flammable mix, 10 kilograms of yellow powder, 55 grams of flammable powder were among the items recovered from the arrested people, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the accused, he added.

