4 dead in rain-related incidents in UP

Four people died in separate rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to the relief commissioner's office here.

One death each was reported in Lakhimpur Kheri, Etah and Ambedkar Nagar in incidents caused by excessive rains. Another person died due to a lightning strike in Banda, it said.

According to a government statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

He has directed officials concerned to immediately extend financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

