Man opens fire at police team in West Delhi; nabbed

A 28-year-old man allegedly fired at a police team which had arrived to arrest him in a bailable offence case, officials said on Saturday.Accused Shoukat Ali alias Parvez was booked for an offence under Section 336 act endangering life or personal safety of others of the Indian Penal Code at Ranhola police station.A police team raided his residence in West Delhis Mohan Garden area on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:35 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly fired at a police team which had arrived to arrest him in a bailable offence case, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Shoukat Ali alias Parvez was booked for an offence under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Ranhola police station.

A police team raided his residence in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Friday. In a bid to escape, he shot at the police party, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

In self defence, the police too opened fire on Parvez and it hit his leg. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the DCP said.

