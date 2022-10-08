Left Menu

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan coast guard says

Public broadcaster NHK said it appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. NHK later added that a second missile appeared to have been fired, citing defence ministry sources, although no further information was immediately available. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 23:42 IST
North Korea appears to have fired a ballistic missile, Japanese authorities said early on Sunday, with national broadcaster NHK reporting that two missiles may have been launched.

The incident would mark the seventh such launch by North Korea since Sept. 25, deepening concern in both Tokyo and Washington. The projectile had already fallen, Japan's coast guard said in a statement. Public broadcaster NHK said it appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

