Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record

Reuters | Grenchen | Updated: 09-10-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 00:33 IST
Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday, according to provisional results.
The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km.
