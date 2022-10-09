Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record

Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday, according to provisional results.

The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km.

