North Korea latest missile launches a 'serious provocation,' South says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-10-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 02:39 IST
North Korea latest missile launches a 'serious provocation,' South says
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The latest missile launches by North Korea are a "serious provocation" that harms peace, the South Korean military said on Sunday.

A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were detected overnight, flying to a range of about 350 km to a maximum altitude of 50 km, the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

