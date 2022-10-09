North Korea latest missile launches a 'serious provocation,' South says
09-10-2022
The latest missile launches by North Korea are a "serious provocation" that harms peace, the South Korean military said on Sunday.
A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were detected overnight, flying to a range of about 350 km to a maximum altitude of 50 km, the military said in a statement.
