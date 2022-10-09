Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK stalwart M K Stalin was unanimously elected as party president at the party's general council meeting held here on Sunday.
In the newly constituted general council meeting, the party declared him elected unopposed to the top party post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M K Stalin
- the party's
Advertisement