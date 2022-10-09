Delhi: Gangsters arrested for extorting Rs 8 lakh from businessman

Two gangsters were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 8 lakh from a businessman threatening him with death, police said on Sunday.

The accused -- Prince (29) and Paramjeet Singh (40) –- are members of Vikas Lagarpuriya gang, they said.

The accused told police that they were impressed with the lifestyle of Gurpreet Singh, an associate of Vikas Lagarpuriya, who was involved in theft of Rs 30 crore in Gurugram, Haryana and joined him, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

In the current case, the two men along with Singh had extorted Rs 8 lakh from the victim, a Janakpuri resident, by threatening to kill him.

They threatened the businessman to give them Rs 4 lakh still, even after their first demand was met, Yadav said. Singh is also associated with Neeraj Bawana and is an accused in MCOCA case against the Bawana gang.

Both accused had joined Singh for the "fame" of being associated with Vikas Lagarpuriya, the Special CP said.

