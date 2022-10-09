AP govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to murder victim's kin

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of a 22-year-old woman who was murdered in Kakinada district.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the woman’s killing and directed the police to take stringent action against the culprit.

A 25-year-old person killed the woman by slitting her throat as she allegedly spurned his love overtures.

The locals apprehended the assailant on the spot and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police.

The CM directed the police to complete the investigation in a speedy manner and file the charge sheet.

Police sources said one G V Suryanarayana (25) had been after Devaki (22), claiming he loved her.

Both lived in Kurada village with their respective grandparents.

Recently, Suryanarayana was warned by village elders and others after his advances towards her increased.

On Saturday, he waylaid her between two villages near Kakinada while she was going on her two-wheeler to Kurada and demanded that she marry him.

He slit her throat with a knife and left her bleeding on the road. Passersby who noticed this, immediately called the ambulance but by the time it reached, she succumbed.

The locals tied Suryanarayana to a tree and beat him before handing him over to the police.

He was taken to the Pedapudi police station, where police found he was also carrying an acid bottle.

Investigation into the case is on, police said.

