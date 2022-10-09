Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday.
Britain's top court on Tuesday begins hearing argumentsfor allowing a secession vote without approval from British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government.
Advertisement