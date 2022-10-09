Drugs, liquor seized from different parts of Kerala

A large quantity of ganja and liquor were seized from different parts of Kerala on Sunday morning by the police in the wake of massive 'No to Drugs' campaign launched by the state government recently. A team from Thalayolaparambu police station in Kottayam district arrested two persons early in the morning allegedly with a huge quantity of ganja, an officer of the police station said. As the accused were yet to be presented before the court, exact details of the drug haul and where it was being brought from was not shared by the officer.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested from Chalakudy in Thrissur district by police for allegedly trying to smuggle 185 bottles of liquor into the state from Mahe, a senior police officer said. The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the police, the officer said, adding that it was all part of the statewide anti-drug campaign. Besides these two, a private bus driver and cleaner were arrested from Walayar toll plaza in Palakkad district by the Excise department in the morning for possessing hashish oil and ganja. There were passengers on board the bus, which was coming from Bengaluru, at the time of the arrest, the excise officer said.

The officer said 2.4 ml of hashish oil and 20 grams of ganja were recovered from the duo and since it was a miniscule quantity, the offense was bailable. He said that the duo claimed that the drugs were meant for their personal use. On Saturday night, a team of Kasaragod police arrested a man and woman from Hosangady in Manjeshwaram area of ​​the northern Kerala district and allegedly recovered 21 grams of MDMA and Rs 10,850 from them, police said on Sunday. The arrests were made based on a tip-off received by Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, police said and claimed that a huge sale of intoxicants was being carried out from flats in Hosangady. The drug bust was part of Operation Clean Kasaragod, police said.

The man hailed from Manjeshwaram, while the woman is a native of Thane city in Maharashtra, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)