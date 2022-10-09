Left Menu

UP man held for killing lover, burying her body in his room

He told police that Khushbu had been pressuring him to marry her. So on November 21, he killed her with poison, and buried her body in the room of his house, and put things over it.

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:04 IST
A woman's skeleton was exhumed here in the district's Kithaut village after almost two years, leading to the arrest of two men, including her lover who had allegedly buried her body in his room after killing her, police here said on Sunday.

Khushbu, 20, daughter of one Bikram Singh, a resident of Kithaut, had gone missing on November 20, 2020, police said.

After she was reported missing, a case was registered against Gaurav under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

"Police were searching for Khushbu and Gaurav for the past two years,'' Circle Officer, Sirsaganj, Anivesh Kumar said.

''On Saturday, Gaurav was arrested. He told police that Khushbu had been pressuring him to marry her. So on November 21, he killed her with poison, and buried her body in the room (of his house), and put things over it. After this, he fled with his family,'' Kumar said.

''A case of murder (section 302 of IPC) has been registered against Gaurav and his father Munnalal, and they have been sent to jail," he added.

