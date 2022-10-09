Left Menu

UP: 3-yr-old girl goes missing after falling into Yamuna

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:17 IST
UP: 3-yr-old girl goes missing after falling into Yamuna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl went missing after she fell into river Yamuna near Dwarkadhish temple, police said on Sunday.

The girl along with her two cousins was out to celebrate her birthday with their uncle Pawan Chaturvedi late Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place at 11 pm when they all were returning from a hotel on a scooty which fell after Chaturvedi lost his balance.

The two other children, aged 11 to 13 years, got up immediately, but Shirin slipped in the rainwater and fell into the river, they said.

''Despite efforts of several hours by the fire brigade team during midnight on Saturday and afterwards in the morning on Sunday, her body could not be traced,'' NK Singh, fire station officer in Mathura said.

A search operation by divers and a team of fire brigade personnel is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022