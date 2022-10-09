UP: 3-yr-old girl goes missing after falling into Yamuna

A three-year-old girl went missing after she fell into river Yamuna near Dwarkadhish temple, police said on Sunday.

The girl along with her two cousins was out to celebrate her birthday with their uncle Pawan Chaturvedi late Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place at 11 pm when they all were returning from a hotel on a scooty which fell after Chaturvedi lost his balance.

The two other children, aged 11 to 13 years, got up immediately, but Shirin slipped in the rainwater and fell into the river, they said.

''Despite efforts of several hours by the fire brigade team during midnight on Saturday and afterwards in the morning on Sunday, her body could not be traced,'' NK Singh, fire station officer in Mathura said.

A search operation by divers and a team of fire brigade personnel is underway, he added.

