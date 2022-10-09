2 killed, 6 injured after falling from scaffolding at construction site near IGI airport's T-1
Two labourers were killed and six others were injured after they fell from a scaffolding at a construction site near IGI airports Terminal-1 here, police said on Sunday.
Two labourers were killed and six others were injured after they fell from a scaffolding at a construction site near IGI airport's Terminal-1 here, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Vikash (30) and Manoj (19), they said.
The incident took place on October 6, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said that police received information that Vikash and Manoj had been brought to the Safdarjung Hospital after they fell from the scaffolding. Vikash was declared brought dead while Manoj died during treatment at the hospital, she said.
The six injured labourers are presently under treatment at the hospital, she added.
The scaffolding work was being done under contractor Mintu Yadav at Terminal-1's Node building at the construction site of L&T, the senior officer said.
''We have registered a case under section 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor and further investigation is in progress,'' the DCP said.
