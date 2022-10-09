UP: Manager of private school booked for sending obscene pictures, messages to woman

An FIR has been registered against the manager of a private school here for allegedly sending obscene photographs and messages to a woman, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sudhanshu Gupta based on the complaint of the father of the woman who is a teacher in the same school, police said. The woman's father alleged that the accused sent obscene photographs and messages on her daughter's phone on October 5, said Manoj Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Ujhani.

He said the accused will be arrested soon.

