Nine killed as roof collapses in northern Pakistan

A woman and her eight children were killed on Sunday after the roof of their house collapsed in Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan. According to police, the roof of the house collapsed in the Bunar Das area of Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, which led to the death of nine people of a family.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A woman and her eight children were killed on Sunday after the roof of their house collapsed in Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan. According to police, the roof of the house collapsed in the Bunar Das area of Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, which led to the death of nine people of a family. The family members included a mother, four sons and four daughters. The bodies have been retrieved from the debris. Following the incident, President Arif Alvi offered his condolences to the family. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

