NIA conducts searches against LTTE supporters in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:21 IST
The NIA conducted searches at two locations in Tamil Nadu in a case related to two self-radicalised Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam supporters planning attacks on commercial establishments and important leaders in the state, an official said on Sunday.

The searches were conducted in Salem and Sivagangai districts on Saturday and led to the recovery of incriminating materials including digital devices like compact discs related to LTTE, a Sri Lanka-based banned terrorist group, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said.

Books on LTTE, photos of LTTE leaders including its slain chief Prabhakaran, incriminating documents, invoices, bills for materials used for manufacturing illegal firearms, ammunition and explosive substances, seeds for making poison, and jungle survival kits were also seized during the raids, the official said.

The case was initially registered against the two individuals on May 19 at Omalur police station in Tamil Nadu and re-registered by the NIA on July 25, the spokesperson said.

The two were engaged in manufacturing illegal firearms, ammunition and explosives with the intent to target commercial establishments and important leaders in Tamil Nadu, the official said.

