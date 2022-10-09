AITUC seeks rollback of plan to amend labour laws

AITUC on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly seeking withdrawal of the proposed amendment of 4 labour laws by the Centre as the union claims they were against labourers.

The resolution was adopted at the 16th conference of the AITUC's district council here.

The council demanded the State government to also roll back the increased property tax and power tariff as the common man was already suffering from price rise of essential items and inflation. PTI NVMNVG NVG

